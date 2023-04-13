Juvenile injured after shooting in Mt. Pisgah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the Mount Pisgah area that injured a juvenile.

The shooting occurred on Deerskin Drive at 7:03 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Officers say he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to MPD, the suspect’s vehicle was a tan or brown sedan.

Call 901-528-CASH if you have any information on this crime.

