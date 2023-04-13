Justin J. Pearson sworn in as interim representative of District 86

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justin J. Pearson was sworn in on Thursday as the state interim representative of District 86.

This comes after being expelled from his position for protesting in support of stricter gun legislation.

He and Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville, both lost their seats due to “breaking decorum” on the house floor.

Just over a week later, both will be back in the Tennessee State House, representing those who voted for them.

It all started with a rally yesterday, outside of the National Civil Rights Museum before the Shelby County Commission’s vote.

Hundreds showed up to support Pearson and they marched alongside him down South Main before the vote was cast.

Pearson is sharing his message of hope for the future.

We have a new generation, new ideas, and new beliefs,

It’s important to note Shelby County has 13 county commissioners.

The seven commissioners who showed up to vote in support of sending Pearson back to the state house were all Democrats.

