Ja Morant files countersuit against teen who accused him of assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant filed a countersuit against a teen who accused him of assault.

The the assault report alleged that the Grizzlies point guard beat a 17-year-old boy in July of 2022.

According to the report, the victim told deputies that he was assaulted while playing basketball at Morant’s house. The victim alleges Morant got angry and “jumped him,” striking him in the head and face with a closed fist.

The countersuit claims Morant is the victim of slander, battery and assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.