Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Ja Morant files countersuit against teen who accused him of assault

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant(AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant filed a countersuit against a teen who accused him of assault.

The the assault report alleged that the Grizzlies point guard beat a 17-year-old boy in July of 2022.

According to the report, the victim told deputies that he was assaulted while playing basketball at Morant’s house. The victim alleges Morant got angry and “jumped him,” striking him in the head and face with a closed fist.

The countersuit claims Morant is the victim of slander, battery and assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash at intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road
Two-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
4 children taken to hospital after eating gummies at playground
Sharquawn Henderson
Former Dyersburg police officer indicted, charged with raping minor while employed at department

Latest News

Alex Simmons
University of Memphis introduces new head women’s basketball coach
University of Memphis introduces new head women's basketball coach
University of Memphis basketball
University of Memphis introduces new head women's basketball coach
Memphis Showboats on Action News 5 Plus
Memphis Showboats: Preparing for the 2023 season