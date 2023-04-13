Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Here’s what’s inside the April issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The April issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas talks with Memphis Magazine Writer Jon Sparks about this month’s cover story featuring FedEx’s new President and CEO Raj Subramaniam.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-vehicle crash at intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road
Two-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
4 children taken to hospital after eating gummies at playground
Sharquawn Henderson
Former Dyersburg police officer indicted, charged with raping minor while employed at department

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Ja Morant files countersuit against teen who accused him of assault
Here’s what’s inside the April issue of Memphis Magazine
Man accused of robbing man
Suspect arrested after robbing man outside of Family Dollar, said police
FEMA
Tenn. homeowners, renters can apply for FEMA assistance following tornado