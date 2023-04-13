A few showers today and a chance of a few severe storms Saturday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few showers possible, especially in north MS. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will be east at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but it’s a small chance. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower possible. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: It will be warm to start the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday. A few showers or storms are possible midday through in the late afternoon, but this batch is questionable. The main line will arrive between 6-10 PM. A few could be severe with large hail or high wind. The tornado risk looks very low but not zero. Clouds will linger Sunday morning with gradual clearing. Highs will be near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday through Wednesday looks dry and mild with highs in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

