94.1 The Wolf to replace FM 100, sunsetting ‘today’s best mix’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ iconic top 40 station FM 100 will soon be replaced by 94.1 The Wolf.

Audacy, the parent company of both stations, was recently presented with an opportunity after another broadcaster expressed interest in buying the frequency of its Germantown-based country music station.

The company accepted the offer and filed to transfer ownership of 94.1 to Educational Media Foundation (EMF).

EMF owns and operates the largest Christian music radio network in the world.

The transfer is set to take place approximately 90 days from Audacy’s April 7 filing.

But The Wolf won’t be going away. Instead, Audacy says it’s doubling down.

WLFP 94.1 will move up the radio dial to 99.7 and become WOLF 99.7.

Because of this, Audacy will be sunsetting “today’s best hits” to make room for The Wolf’s new home at 99.7.

Once the transfer is complete, The Wolf will broadcast through 300,000 watts on 99.7 versus its previous 50,000 watts on 94.1, expanding the broadcast signal so more listeners can enjoy the region’s top country station.

“While this is a very tough decision, going forward we are in the best position to serve our listeners and advertisers with the operation of 3 dominant, distinct brands: #1AC (WRVR), #1 Sports (WMFS) and #1 Country (WLFP).”

In case you were worried — The Wolf’s personality line-up isn’t going anywhere, but there will be one new addition.

Erin Austin, whose background is in country music radio, will move over from FM 100 to host mid-days on 99.7 The Wolf.

According to Audacy, Austin is thrilled to be back on her musical base of country music.

