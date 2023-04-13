Advertise with Us
4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

