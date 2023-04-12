Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a change in the pattern that includes rain and the threat of storms

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An active weather pattern is taking shape as a low pressure system moves north out of the Gulf of Mexico impacting Thursday and Friday followed by a cold front that will bring the threat of storms this weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a breezy East wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 50. A few storms could be capable of producing damaging wind and large hail. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

