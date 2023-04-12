Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Weinstein returns to NY prison system after LA conviction

FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a...
FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a face mask behind a protective plexiglass screen as he listens in court during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, July 29, 2021. Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model. He will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, state prison officials said, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has returned to the New York prison system after spending nearly two years in California, where he was tried and convicted of raping an Italian actor and model.

Weinstein, whose December 2022 conviction in Los Angeles followed his February 2020 New York conviction on rape and sexual assault charges, will be housed at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in Rome, New York, state prison officials said.

Prior to being extradited to California in 2021, Weinstein was serving his New York sentence at the Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo.

Weinstein was flown back on New York on April 5. A spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said the department chose to transfer Weinstein to the medium-security Mohawk facility in central New York after reviewing his treatment and program needs.

Weinstein, who co-founded the entertainment company Miramax with his brother Bob, was one of the movie industry’s most powerful executives until multiple women went public with accusations of rape, assault and sexual harassment against him starting in 2017. His accusers included well-known actors like Annabella Sciorra and Ashley Judd.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on his New York conviction for rape and sexual assault against two women and another 16 years for his Los Angeles conviction.

His lawyers have said that the 71-year-old Weinstein suffers from health problems including cardiac issues, diabetes, sleep apnea and eye problems.

Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said Wednesday, “It was our expectation that he would have been returned to Wende CF where he was previously in protective custody and where all the doctors that treated his very serious medical ailments and diminishing eyesight are located.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Margaret Kolosa says her 10-year-old Boston terrier, Peanut, was euthanized the day after she...
Woman devastated after lost dog euthanized without her knowledge
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns

Latest News

Justin J. Pearson speaks after vote reinstates him to District 86 seat
Rep. Justin J. Pearson speaks after vote reinstates him to District 86 seat
Rep. Pearson, Congressman Cohen speak outside Shelby County Commission following reappointment...
Rep. Pearson, Congressman Cohen speak outside Shelby County Commission following reappointment vote
FILE - An electric vehicle charges at an EVgo fast charging station in Detroit on Nov. 16,...
Stiff EPA emission limits aim to boost US electric vehicle sales
The EPA proposed ambitious new car pollution rules that could require electric vehicles to...
EPA push for electric cars: will Americans buy in?
Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Crowd celebrates as Justin Pearson is reinstated; Action News 5 captures the moments after the history-making vote