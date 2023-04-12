Two-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash this morning that left a motorcyclist dead.

Officers responded to a crash at 9:36 a.m. at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Police ask to avoid the area until the street is cleared.

