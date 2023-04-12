Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Two-vehicle crash leaves motorcyclist dead

Two-vehicle crash at intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road
Two-vehicle crash at intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road(Anonymous viewer)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash this morning that left a motorcyclist dead.

Officers responded to a crash at 9:36 a.m. at the intersection of Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road.

The motorcyclist was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

Police ask to avoid the area until the street is cleared.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Margaret Kolosa says her 10-year-old Boston terrier, Peanut, was euthanized the day after she...
Woman devastated after lost dog euthanized without her knowledge
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns

Latest News

Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
LIVE: Memphians hold rally ahead of vote to reinstate Justin Pearson
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Memphians hold rally ahead of vote to reinstate Justin Pearson
Justin J. Pearson
Shelby Co. Commission set to possibly reinstate Justin J. Pearson