Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Teen arrested after making threats of violence at Covington High School

Covington High School officials responded to school threat
Covington High School officials responded to school threat(KFYR)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department investigated a school threat that was made by a teen against Covington High School.

On the morning of April 12, officers received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post.

The post contained a threat of violence towards “CHS,” which is an abbreviation of Covington High School.

In response to the threat, school officials and security took extra precaution until they could identify the suspect responsible for the threat of violence.

After investigation, the suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from Whaley Road in Covington, Tenn.

However, it was later discovered that post was not in fact citing Covington High School, but rather Centennial High School in Clovis, New Mexico.

This revelation was made after the post was traced by to a 17-year-old student residing in New Mexico who was responsible for the original post.

Though the post is fake and the teen in question has been released back to his parents, he is still awaiting his trial in Juvenile Court for inciting violence.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Margaret Kolosa says her 10-year-old Boston terrier, Peanut, was euthanized the day after she...
Woman devastated after lost dog euthanized without her knowledge
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Justin J. Pearson speaks after vote reinstates him to District 86 seat
Rep. Justin J. Pearson speaks after vote reinstates him to District 86 seat
Rep. Pearson, Congressman Cohen speak outside Shelby County Commission following reappointment...
Rep. Pearson, Congressman Cohen speak outside Shelby County Commission following reappointment vote
State Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and expelled Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their...
WATCH: Shelby Co. Commission reinstates Justin Pearson to Tenn. House
Memphis, Millington sanitation workers stage walkout after bonus revoked following worker’s death