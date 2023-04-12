Teen arrested after making threats of violence at Covington High School

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department investigated a school threat that was made by a teen against Covington High School.

On the morning of April 12, officers received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post.

The post contained a threat of violence towards “CHS,” which is an abbreviation of Covington High School.

In response to the threat, school officials and security took extra precaution until they could identify the suspect responsible for the threat of violence.

After investigation, the suspect was identified as a 16-year-old male from Whaley Road in Covington, Tenn.

However, it was later discovered that post was not in fact citing Covington High School, but rather Centennial High School in Clovis, New Mexico.

This revelation was made after the post was traced by to a 17-year-old student residing in New Mexico who was responsible for the original post.

Though the post is fake and the teen in question has been released back to his parents, he is still awaiting his trial in Juvenile Court for inciting violence.

