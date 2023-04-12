Sunshine today, but clouds & showers Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning, but we will have another nice day with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. It will be sunny this afternoon, but clouds will gradually build in this evening. A stray shower will also be possible late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A low pressure will sit to our south on Thursday, which will bring in clouds and a chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

