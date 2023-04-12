Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Sunshine today, but clouds & showers Thursday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s chilly this morning, but we will have another nice day with high temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. It will be sunny this afternoon, but clouds will gradually build in this evening. A stray shower will also be possible late tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: A low pressure will sit to our south on Thursday, which will bring in clouds and a chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
Margaret Kolosa says her 10-year-old Boston terrier, Peanut, was euthanized the day after she...
Woman devastated after lost dog euthanized without her knowledge
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Tuesday evening weather update
Dry and mild for now, but clouds and rain chances will soon increase
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 11, 2023
Weather
Rain will return to the Mid-South by the weekend
WMC First Alert Weather
Mild days and cool nights ahead