Shower chances return late week and a few severe storms are possible Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain sunny and mild this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Clouds will increase with a stray shower possible Thursday or Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: It will be warm to start the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday. A line of showers and storms will move through in the late afternoon through early evening. A few could be severe with large hail or high wind. The tornado risk looks very low but not zero. Clouds will linger Sunday morning with gradual clearing. Highs will be near 70.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

