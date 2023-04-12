Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shelby Co. Commission set to possibly reinstate Justin J. Pearson

By Sydney Gray and Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justin J. Pearson could be reinstated as District 86 House Representative.

The Shelby County Commission will vote on to fill that seat Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., but ahead of that meeting will be a protest in front of the National Civil Rights Museum.

The protest will begin at noon and supporters will march from the Museum to the county office.

Pearson and another house member were expelled for knowingly breaking house rules, disrupting business for more than an hour on the house floor, and protesting for more gun control with a bullhorn.

Pearson is expected to be at the National Civil Rights Museum for the rally.

He says he’s hopeful to be reinstated, but says he has concerns about retaliation.

Since being expelled from his position as District 86 House Representative, many have come out in support of Pearson calling for the young rep to be reinstated.

President Biden even tweeted last week, “The expulsion ... is shocking ... undemocratic and unprecedented.”

In order for Pearson to get his seat back it’ll take seven Shelby County commissioner votes to reappoint him.

There are 13 Shelby County Commissioners nine are Democrats and four are Republicans.

At least four commissioners have confirmed they plan to vote in support of Pearson.

Pearson was elected back in January, becoming one of the youngest reps in the House replacing the late Barbara Cooper.

