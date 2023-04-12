Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Plane makes emergency landing in Shelby County

The plane after its emergency landing in Shelby County
The plane after its emergency landing in Shelby County(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A small plane made an emergency landing in Shelby County on Wednesday.

Shelby County Fire Department says the plane, with just the pilot on board, lost power and had to make an emergency landing Old Benjestown Road in North Shelby County.

The pilot survived the crash and is uninjured.

