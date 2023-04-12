Plane makes emergency landing in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A small plane made an emergency landing in Shelby County on Wednesday.

Shelby County Fire Department says the plane, with just the pilot on board, lost power and had to make an emergency landing Old Benjestown Road in North Shelby County.

The pilot survived the crash and is uninjured.

