One person injured after gas explosion in Frayser area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department confirms that one victim is injured after a gas explosion at a residence in the Frayser area.

On April 12, the fire department responded to an emergency regarding an explosion at a home near Lake Grove Street and Wren Road.

When the firefighters arrived, they discovered a male victim, 47, had suffered burns from an explosion caused by a gas leak.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in stable condition.

The home in question was a duplex, but there were fortunately no other residents occupying the building.

The explosion caused considerable damage, totaling an estimated $32,000.

