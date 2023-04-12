One person injured after gas explosion in Frayser area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department confirms that one victim is injured after a gas explosion at a residence in the Frayser area.
On April 12, the fire department responded to an emergency regarding an explosion at a home near Lake Grove Street and Wren Road.
When the firefighters arrived, they discovered a male victim, 47, had suffered burns from an explosion caused by a gas leak.
The victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in stable condition.
The home in question was a duplex, but there were fortunately no other residents occupying the building.
The explosion caused considerable damage, totaling an estimated $32,000.
