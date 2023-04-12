Newbern police arrest mother for child abuse

NEWBERN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Newbern Police Department arrested Jennifer Gonzalez for alleged child abuse of a 1-year-old.

NPD began an investigation on Feb. 23, regarding an alleged case of child abuse.

Investigators were advised that a one-year-old child was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare for treatment of second degree burns.

The child injuries extended from the knee to the tip of his toes on both legs. Due to the extent of his injuries the child was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Police then determined that the mother of the child, Jennifer Gonzalez, was responsible for the injuries due to immersion in hot water.

Gonzalez is charged with aggravated child abuse with a bond of $7,500.

