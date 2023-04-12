Memphis Grizzlies announce time for game 1 of 2023 NBA playoffs against Los Angeles Lakers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies have announced when they will play against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

The first game of the first round of the playoffs will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 2:00 p.m. at FedExForum.

The game will air on ABC with radio coverage on 92.9 F.M. locally and ESPN Radio nationally.

It is the third straight postseason appearance for the Grizzlies who are making their 13th trip to the NBA playoffs.

The full schedule will be shared at a later date.

Limited tickets for games one and two are still available for purchase through Ticketmaster or by calling 1-800-NBATIX.

