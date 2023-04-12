Man injured in shooting on Lamar Avenue
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting on Lamar Avenue that left a man injured on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the shooting at 8:41 p.m.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the suspect drove away in a black sedan.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
