Grizzlies fans grab free swag at Memphis Zoo ahead of NBA playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Grizz Nation got the chance to pick up free swag at the Memphis Zoo on Tuesday as a part of Grizz Week.

As the Bluff City team heads to the NBA playoffs, fans headed to the zoo to grab some free Grizz gear in preparation for Grizz School Spirit Day and Grizz Day, which are also part of Grizz Week.

Tuesday is also Non-Profit Spirit Day. Grizz-loving organizations are encouraged to participate by showing their “Non-Profit Spirit” and posting it to social media, tagging @memgrizz with the hashtag #BigMemphis.

Fans who were unable to get their Grizz gear Tuesday still have the opportunity to get their free swag Thursday at various pick-up locations.

For a full list of swag pick-up locations and more Grizz Week events, click here.

