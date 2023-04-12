The City of West Memphis to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new amphitheater
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The City of West Memphis announced its groundbreaking ceremony for a new amphitheater.
The West Memphis Hightower Park Amphitheater groundbreaking will be on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at 1319 E. Broadway.
The city says this event marks the beginning of the construction of its brand-new public space for the community to enjoy.
The new Hightower Park and Amphitheater will offer a wide range of amenities:
- Large amphitheater for outdoor performances
- Green space for picnics
- Playgrounds
- Basketball courts
- Walking trails for exercise and leisure
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.