Bluff City Life: Thu., 09 March
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Uniting Leaders & Empowering Women pt. 1
On a mission to Develop HER for the good of 901! How one summit is bringing women together with transformation in mind!
Traci Strickland | President at Junior League of Memphis
Jessie Wiley | Chair at Develop HER
An Elite Tribute To Elvis Coming To The Mid-South
The spitting image of Elvis, with vocals to match! Meet the man who’s bringing the legend back to life.
Donnie Edwards | Professional Elvis Tribute Artist | FB: Donnie Edwards Live!
Sponsored by Donnie Edwards Elvis Tribute Artist
Free Spring Break Events For Ages 5-15
Grab your kids for a week of fun in the 901. During Spring break, our Memphis parks are becoming an oasis of good times!
Tiffany McCollins | Administrator of Community Centers at Memphis Parks | IG: @mem_parks
Shifting The Paradigm Through Equity & Access
Affordable housing for families. That’s the goal for Memphis and one summit is bringing in people with big ideas. How you can join in.
Rasheedah Jones | Tennessee Managing Director at Black Coalition For Housing | blackhousingsummit.com
Discussing Mental Wellness To Shake The Stigma pt. 1
Shaking the stigma. How one non-profit’s approach to mental health is helping Shelby County residents find care.
Keenan Lowery | Community Ambassador for Shelby County with Shake The Stigma
Sponsored by Mental Health America of the Mid-South
Discussing Mental Wellness To Shake The Stigma pt. 2
Shaking the stigma. How one non-profit’s approach to mental health is helping Shelby County residents find care.
Keenan Lowery | Community Ambassador for Shelby County with Shake The Stigma
Sponsored by Mental Health America of the Mid-South
Women Building A Better Memphis pt. 2
The Junior League of Memphis has a rich legacy in the 901, uniting women on the rise and in the trenches to create a better Memphis!
Traci Strickland | President at Junior League of Memphis
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.