Bluff City Life: Thu., 09 March

Uniting Leaders & Empowering Women pt. 1

On a mission to Develop HER for the good of 901! How one summit is bringing women together with transformation in mind!

Traci Strickland | President at Junior League of Memphis

Jessie Wiley | Chair at Develop HER

An Elite Tribute To Elvis Coming To The Mid-South

The spitting image of Elvis, with vocals to match! Meet the man who’s bringing the legend back to life.

Donnie Edwards | Professional Elvis Tribute Artist | FB: Donnie Edwards Live!

Free Spring Break Events For Ages 5-15

Grab your kids for a week of fun in the 901. During Spring break, our Memphis parks are becoming an oasis of good times!

Tiffany McCollins | Administrator of Community Centers at Memphis Parks | IG: @mem_parks

Shifting The Paradigm Through Equity & Access

Affordable housing for families. That’s the goal for Memphis and one summit is bringing in people with big ideas. How you can join in.

Rasheedah Jones | Tennessee Managing Director at Black Coalition For Housing | blackhousingsummit.com

Discussing Mental Wellness To Shake The Stigma pt. 1

Shaking the stigma. How one non-profit’s approach to mental health is helping Shelby County residents find care.

Keenan Lowery | Community Ambassador for Shelby County with Shake The Stigma

Women Building A Better Memphis pt. 2

The Junior League of Memphis has a rich legacy in the 901, uniting women on the rise and in the trenches to create a better Memphis!

Traci Strickland | President at Junior League of Memphis

