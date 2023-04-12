Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 March
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Feature: How To Turn A Burnt Cookie Into A Trifle
Get in the kitchen with Muddy’s Bake Shop, who’s sharing some sweet tips to up your dessert game.
Stories From Camp Say: Across The USA - Memphis pt. 1
Creativity that brings out confidence. See how the Orpheum’s Camp Say helps children struggling with speech.
Building Confidence In Children Who Stutter pt. 2
Building confidence for kids with a stutter. See how Camp Say uses creativity to make children comfortable with speech.
Amir Chavez Asforis | Past & Current Camper at Camp Say: Across The USA - Memphis
Jen McGrath | VP of Education & Community Engagement at the Orpheum Theatre Group
50 Years Of The Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade
Don your green getup and get down to Beale! All the attractions coming to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
Pat Mitchell Worley | Grand Marshall at The Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade | President & CEO at Soulsville Foundation
A Night In Memphis For Music & Art
If you want to have a blast vibing out to some dope music and art, you don’t want to miss this original soul-jazz flutist.
Althea Rene | Original Soul Jazz Flutist
New State Law Regarding DUI & Child Support pt. 1
We’re breaking down the law to talk about what was newly passed in Tennessee regarding child support AND DUIs.
Joe Smith | Attorney at Miles Mason Family Law Group
Bill Walk | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
