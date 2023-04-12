Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 10 March

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: How To Turn A Burnt Cookie Into A Trifle

Get in the kitchen with Muddy’s Bake Shop, who’s sharing some sweet tips to up your dessert game.

Stories From Camp Say: Across The USA - Memphis pt. 1

Creativity that brings out confidence. See how the Orpheum’s Camp Say helps children struggling with speech.

Building Confidence In Children Who Stutter pt. 2

Building confidence for kids with a stutter. See how Camp Say uses creativity to make children comfortable with speech.

Amir Chavez Asforis | Past & Current Camper at Camp Say: Across The USA - Memphis

Jen McGrath | VP of Education & Community Engagement at the Orpheum Theatre Group

50 Years Of The Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade

Don your green getup and get down to Beale! All the attractions coming to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Pat Mitchell Worley | Grand Marshall at The Silky Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade | President & CEO at Soulsville Foundation

A Night In Memphis For Music & Art

If you want to have a blast vibing out to some dope music and art, you don’t want to miss this original soul-jazz flutist.

Althea Rene | Original Soul Jazz Flutist

New State Law Regarding DUI & Child Support pt. 1

We’re breaking down the law to talk about what was newly passed in Tennessee regarding child support AND DUIs.

Joe Smith | Attorney at Miles Mason Family Law Group

Bill Walk | Attorney at The Crone Law Firm

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

