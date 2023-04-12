BlueOval City to provide temporary class settings for Tipton County students at no cost to district following tornado damage

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Ford’s BlueOval City, along with Walbridge, Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Phillips & Jordan, Ideal Contracting, and ArchKey, have partnered with Tipton County Schools to provide temporary structures to serve Crestview Middle and Elementary Schools at no cost to the district for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

This comes after the schools were devastated by an EF3 tornado that tore through Covington on March 31.

The Ford Motor Company Fund and Walbridge have provided $500,000 for this project.

These organizations are all working together on Ford’s BlueOval City site to build an all-new vehicle and battery manufacturing campus that will create nearly 6,000 jobs in West Tennessee when the facilities open in 2025.

These partners have provided funding, labor, equipment, infrastructure and expertise to erect the temporary structures for the more than 1,300 students and faculty of Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle Schools.

The City of Covington has also provided Cobb Parr Park as the site for the two buildings.

Construction is expected to take two to three weeks and up to 20,000 trade hours.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.