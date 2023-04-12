Best Life: Efforts grow to ban menthol flavoring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ivanhoe Newswire) – In 2009, the federal government banned almost all flavoring for tobacco products.

The move was designed to make smoking less attractive, especially for younger people.

Health experts say it’s time for the government to finish what it started by banning menthol – not just in cigarettes and cigars – but all smoking products.

Cigarette makers first started adding menthol to their products decades ago to give the smoke a minty after-taste.

“It tends to make nicotine products easier to try. So, it’s easier for young people or non-tobacco use to initiate with menthol products,” said Theodore “Ted” Wagener, Director of the Center for Tobacco Research at the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Wagener and his colleagues studied the addictive potential of not just cigarettes and cigars, but all smoking products containing menthol.

“It actually changes how nicotine is metabolized in the body. Because of that, people have a tendency to have a more difficult time quitting,” said Wagener.

Last year, the FDA announced a proposal to ban menthol in cigars and cigarettes. Wagener says his research shows that the proposal doesn’t go far enough.

“It leaves open the possibility that smokers can use menthol, roll your own pipe tobacco and cigarette tubes to create a roll your own cigarette, that’s mentholated,” said Wagener.

The FDA is reviewing public comments on its proposed ban and is expected to rule on it in the next few months.

Contributors to this news report include: Cyndy McGrath, Producer; Kirk Manson, Videographer; Roque Correa, Editor.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.