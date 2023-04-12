4 children taken to hospital after eating gummies at playground

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four children were taken to the hospital after eating gummies.

It happened while the children were playing at the playground at Southwest Prep Academy on Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Fire Department says the children felt dizzy after eating the gummies.

The children were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

It’s unclear what kind of substance may have been in the gummies.

