Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about Blue & Green Day Mid-South coming up April 14.

She also shared information about a Job Fair Career Expo on April 12.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested
Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California
Terrion Fennell, 19
City Watch issued for abducted 19-year-old

Latest News

Business leaders discussed the economic outlook for 2023.
Fast-start tips to help job seekers get noticed
Fast-start tips to help job seekers get noticed
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Allergists say there is more pollen in the air thanks to the wet winter and monsoons in Arizona.
Allergies, cold, or sinus infection? Doctor explains how to tell the difference