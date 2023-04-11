Warming up this week, rain possible this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s, but temperatures will increase into the mid 70s this afternoon. It will be sunny and dry today. With a clear sky tonight, low temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 50.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 70s along with lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi on Thursday. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: A stray shower will be possible in the morning and afternoon Saturday, but the main chance for rain will be in the evening as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.