Tenn. homeowners, renters can apply for FEMA assistance following tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee homeowners and renters in counties affected by the tornado can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance.

Residents living in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, and Tipton are eligible.

FEMA says survivors with homeowner’s or renter’s insurance should file a claim as soon as possible.

Survivors with uninsured losses may receive FEMA Individual Assistance with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, nor replace all losses.

If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information:

A current phone number where you can be contacted

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are currently staying

Your Social Security Number

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information if you choose direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors can apply here, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.