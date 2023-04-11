Advertise with Us
Tenn. homeowners, renters can apply for FEMA assistance following tornado

FEMA
FEMA(KARK)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee homeowners and renters in counties affected by the tornado can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance.

Residents living in Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, and Tipton are eligible.

FEMA says survivors with homeowner’s or renter’s insurance should file a claim as soon as possible.

Survivors with uninsured losses may receive FEMA Individual Assistance with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, and other disaster-related expenses.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, nor replace all losses.

If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

When you apply for assistance, please have the following information:

  • A current phone number where you can be contacted
  • Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are currently staying
  • Your Social Security Number
  • A general list of damage and losses
  • Banking information if you choose direct deposit
  • If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

Survivors can apply here, call 800-621-3362, or use the FEMA mobile app.

