Suspect wanted for shooting at man multiple times

The suspect wanted for shooting at a man multiple times in a parking lot.
The suspect wanted for shooting at a man multiple times in a parking lot.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot at a man multiple times on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the aggravated assault at 12:45 p.m. on McRee Street.

The victim told police that a man walked up to his vehicle in a parking lot and began firing shots at him.

Police say the victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

