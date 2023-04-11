Suspect wanted for shooting at man multiple times
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot at a man multiple times on Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the aggravated assault at 12:45 p.m. on McRee Street.
The victim told police that a man walked up to his vehicle in a parking lot and began firing shots at him.
Police say the victim was not injured during the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
