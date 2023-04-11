Showboats’ Brady White named starter for USFL season opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The USFL 2023 season opener is set. Brady White has been confirmed as the Memphis Showboats starting quarterback.

The team hosts the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday to kick off the season.

The USFL’s opening game will feature White and Philadelphia’s Case Cookus as the two starting quarterbacks.

Memphis football fans rejoice: Brady White has been named the starter for the Showboats season opener on Saturday against the Philadelphia Stars. — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) April 11, 2023

White, originally from The Golden State, began his college football career in 2016 playing with the Arizona State Sun Devils before going on to play for the Memphis Tigers for three seasons.

During his senior season at Memphis, White set career school records in wins as a starting quarterback (28), passing yards (10,690), and passing touchdowns (90).

He will make his Showboats debut Saturday.

The Showboats host the Philadelphia Stars at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

