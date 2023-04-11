Advertise with Us
Showboats’ Brady White named starter for USFL season opener

Memphis quarterback Brady White (3) throws during an NCAA football game against Temple on...
Memphis quarterback Brady White (3) throws during an NCAA football game against Temple on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The USFL 2023 season opener is set. Brady White has been confirmed as the Memphis Showboats starting quarterback.

The team hosts the Philadelphia Stars on Saturday to kick off the season.

The USFL’s opening game will feature White and Philadelphia’s Case Cookus as the two starting quarterbacks.

White, originally from The Golden State, began his college football career in 2016 playing with the Arizona State Sun Devils before going on to play for the Memphis Tigers for three seasons.

During his senior season at Memphis, White set career school records in wins as a starting quarterback (28), passing yards (10,690), and passing touchdowns (90).

He will make his Showboats debut Saturday.

The Showboats host the Philadelphia Stars at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

