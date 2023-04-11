Protesters stand against ‘Wade Ordinance’ calling for police reform

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rally calling for justice for Tyre Nichols just wrapped up four days of events and remembrances three months after his death in police custody.

Monday’s rally was held outside Memphis City Hall.

Demonstrators called for an end to the Memphis Police Department’s organized crime unit and pressed for criminal charges against all those involved in Nichols’ death.

Protesters also stood against a joint ordinance that could be passed by city councilors Wednesday.

The “Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing Ordinance,” also called the “Wade Ordinance,” was proposed by council attorney Allan Wade. It would reform MPD policies and procedures on traffic stops, use of force, body-worn cameras, and more.

If passed on third reading in its current form, it would repeal and replace the reform ordinances already passed.

“We’re here to promote a slate of ordinances that have been put before each of our council members,” said demonstrator Richard Massey. “And we’re also here in opposition of the ‘Wade Ordinance.’ The ‘Wade Ordinance’ is in essence an ordinance that would nuance and saturate all of what we fought for, for months on end.”

The Memphis City Council will take up the ordinance addressing police reform Wednesday in a third, and what could be final, reading.

