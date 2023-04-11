Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Protesters stand against ‘Wade Ordinance’ calling for police reform

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A rally calling for justice for Tyre Nichols just wrapped up four days of events and remembrances three months after his death in police custody.

Monday’s rally was held outside Memphis City Hall.

Demonstrators called for an end to the Memphis Police Department’s organized crime unit and pressed for criminal charges against all those involved in Nichols’ death.

Protesters also stood against a joint ordinance that could be passed by city councilors Wednesday.

The “Tyre Nichols Justice in Policing Ordinance,” also called the “Wade Ordinance,” was proposed by council attorney Allan Wade. It would reform MPD policies and procedures on traffic stops, use of force, body-worn cameras, and more.

If passed on third reading in its current form, it would repeal and replace the reform ordinances already passed.

“We’re here to promote a slate of ordinances that have been put before each of our council members,” said demonstrator Richard Massey. “And we’re also here in opposition of the ‘Wade Ordinance.’ The ‘Wade Ordinance’ is in essence an ordinance that would nuance and saturate all of what we fought for, for months on end.”

The Memphis City Council will take up the ordinance addressing police reform Wednesday in a third, and what could be final, reading.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms

Latest News

Shelby County firefighters deliver baby
Shelby County firefighters deliver baby
County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday's vote on Justin J. Pearson
County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday's vote on Justin J. Pearson
Most Shelby County commissioners silent on possible vote
Most Shelby County commissioners silent on possible vote
Protesters stand against ‘Wade Ordinance’ calling for police reform
Protesters stand against ‘Wade Ordinance’ calling for police reform