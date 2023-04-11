MPD: Toddler critical after being struck by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler is in critical condition at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital after she was struck by a car in Whitehaven Monday night.

Memphis police are still on the scene.

Police say the crash took place in the 1900 block of Tacoma Avenue, near the Memphis International Airport.

The responsible driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

