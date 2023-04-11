Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Toddler critical after being struck by car in Whitehaven

FILE - Memphis Police Department
FILE - Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A toddler is in critical condition at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital after she was struck by a car in Whitehaven Monday night.

Memphis police are still on the scene.

Police say the crash took place in the 1900 block of Tacoma Avenue, near the Memphis International Airport.

The responsible driver stayed on the scene, according to police.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Lenore Satterthwaite couldn’t believe her eyes as she surveyed the destruction after her...
Woman says her refrigerator exploded: ‘I thought it was an earthquake’
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirms murder of mother by son in Holly Springs
Son charged with murder of his mother in Holly Springs, Marshall County Sheriff’s office confirms
Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking

Latest News

County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday's vote on Justin J. Pearson
County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday's vote on Justin J. Pearson
Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell
County commissioners speak out ahead of Wednesday’s vote on Justin J. Pearson
Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a somewhat typical week of spring in the Mid-South
Freedom Preparatory Academy
Tenn. Titans award $50k to Freedom Prep. Academy for field upgrades