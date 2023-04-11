Advertise with Us
Mild days and cool nights ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain sunny and mild this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows near 50. Winds southeast at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: Clouds will increase with a stray shower possible Thursday or Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: It will be warm to start the weekend with highs near 80 and a chance of showers and storms on Saturday. Sunday we could see clouds early then partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

