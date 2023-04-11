Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis man’s death declared homicide after mother’s private investigating; CrimeStoppers posts $5,000 reward for information

Jordan Jermaine Mason
Jordan Jermaine Mason(CrimeStoppers)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County has posted a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest in a 2022 East Memphis murder case after a mother’s private investigating resulted in her son’s death being declared a homicide.

Authorities at first ruled the death of 21-year-old Jordan Jermaine Mason as that of unknown causes. According to CrimeStoppers, there was a suggestion it could be a suicide.

Mason’s mother refused to accept that possibility.

After doing her own sleuthing and showing homicide detectives what she learned, Mason’s case has now been determined to be a homicide, according to CrimeStoppers.

Mason died September 23, 2022 — a week after his birthday — of a gunshot wound.

His body was found in an apartment at Highland Hills Apartments in East Memphis. He died at 5:18 p.m.

His last known phone call was an hour before that.

It’s believed there may be witnesses to this murder.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. An award of $5,000 is available from CrimeStoppers in this case.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested
Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California
Terrion Fennell, 19
City Watch canceled for abducted 19-year-old

Latest News

The Cossitt Library in Downtown Memphis
Cossitt Library reopens after 5 years
generic crash
1 dead; 2 children, adult critically injured in Whitehaven crash
Covington storm damage
Covington plant permanently closes after tornado damage; 197 workers displaced
Terrion Fennell, 19
City Watch canceled for abducted 19-year-old