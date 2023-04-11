Advertise with Us
Man arrested after CRU Lounge shooting

Romerick Humphrey
Romerick Humphrey(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the CRU Lounge shooting that injured three people.

Romerick Humphrey is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and three counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occur on March 28 at 10:45 p.m. on 1532 Madison Avenue.

Humphrey was kicked out of the club and returned several minutes later with an AR-15.

Three people were injured in the shooting, a man, a customer, and a security guard.

Humphrey’s court date is on April 11 at 9 a.m., and he has a $500,000 bond.

