Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner

A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner. (Source: WGAL, Kevin Smith)
By Anne Shannon
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) - A Pennsylvania man says a trip to the store almost became a costly one.

Last Friday started with an ordinary trip to the grocery store for Kevin Smith until he noticed that his wallet had gone missing.

“I picked up some items and returned home. Then I reached in my back pocket and my wallet wasn’t there,” Smith said.

According to Smith, he thought he may have left his wallet in his car, but it wasn’t there.

“I started to panic,” he said.

Smith was about ready to drive back to the store to check for his wallet when a young woman was suddenly at his front door.

The woman, who only identified herself as Brooke, told Smith she picked up the wallet, found his address on his driver’s license and decided to hand deliver it to him.

“God’s angels are everywhere. At that moment, Brooke was one of them to me,” Smith said.

The experience inspired Smith, and he’s hoping it’ll inspire others as well.

“Be a good neighbor. Be a good friend. Be a good stranger, like Brooke was to me,” he said. “And it’s amazing how random acts of kindness can make such a big difference.”

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested
Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California
Terrion Fennell, 19
City Watch canceled for abducted 19-year-old

Latest News

Employees of historic Memphis schools seek help from MSCS after rise in crime on campuses
Employees of historic Memphis schools seek help from MSCS after rise in crime on campuses
Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Tuesday evening weather update
Dry and mild for now, but clouds and rain chances will soon increase
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Fox attorneys in libel case reveal dual roles for Murdoch
A Mercer University soccer player has died after collapsing while playing a pickup game.
University soccer player dies after collapsing while playing pickup game