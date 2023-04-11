Father and daughter reunited after 25 years with Facebook’s help

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A 25-year-old Michigan woman was desperate to find her father but knew hardly any information about him until a group of strangers on Facebook helped her locate him.

Jordyn O’Neil, 25, didn’t even know her father’s last name, but she had been wondering about him her entire life. Her mother died when she was just 10 years old, and she was then raised by her maternal grandmother.

“I knew I was adopted at a young age, and it’s always, as I got older, it crossed my mind wondering who my dad is,” she said. “I didn’t have any information on him growing up. No one would give me his name. I didn’t have pictures. I didn’t have anything.”

Jordyn O’Neil, 25, met her father, Brian Ahern, for the first time since she was 8 months old with the help of a Facebook group. She was also able to introduce him to his grandson, 3-month-old Asher. (Source: Family photos, WXYZ via CNN)

O’Neil said she found only dead ends with AncestryDNA, so she reached out to her only known living relative: her grandmother’s sister, who remembered she had old, forgotten pictures of the man in her attic. The two pictures from 1997 showed O’Neil’s mom and dad when her mother was pregnant and on the day she was born.

O’Neil heard years ago that her father may have worked in Southgate. With only that information, his first name and the pictures, she turned to Facebook, where she found the Downriver and Friends group, a group with 130,000 members known for helping others.

“I posted the two pictures with his name being Brian. And I’m like, ‘I know these pictures are from 1997, but does anyone recognize him? This is my only hope.’ And it blew up,” O’Neil said.

Many members of the Facebook group actually knew her dad, identifying him as Brian Ahern.

“There were people that were sending me his phone number, his address. Somebody went to his house and knocked on the door to tell him about the post,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil and Ahern met for the first time since she was a baby last Sunday.

“I used to wonder all the time about her. I thought about her quite a bit over the years. And I hoped that someday she’d find me or I’d find her,” Ahern said.

It turned out that Ahern raised his daughter as a single dad until she was 8 months old when her mother came and took her to Texas. O’Neil is his only child.

“My first thought was, ‘Wow, I look exactly like this man.’ There was no denying that this is my dad,” O’Neil said. “I just feel so grateful... to experience this love and support from strangers on the internet and now finding my dad.”

O’Neil said finding her father is like finding the missing piece of a puzzle. She was also able to introduce him to his grandson, 3-month-old Asher.

“I get the whole package right away, didn’t I?” Ahern said.

The father and daughter now talk every day, and he’s told her how much love she’s brought back into his life.

