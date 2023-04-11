Fast-start tips to help job seekers get noticed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you a soon-to-be college graduate preparing to enter the workforce or returning to work following military service, child-rearing or a pandemic-related furlough?

It can be a difficult and stressful process, but former President of New York Life Insurance Company Fred Sievert joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to share practical and effective tips job seeks can implement immediately to get noticed.

“During my career, and afterward, I mentored many young employees and executives — at least 10 of whom went on to become presidents or CEOs of their organizations,” Sievert explained.

His knowledge and experience are the inspiration behind Sievert’s new book Fast-Starting a Career of Consequence: Practical Christ-Centered Advice for Entering or Re-entering the Workforce.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

