Employees of historic Memphis schools seek help from MSCS after rise in crime on campuses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Employees of two historic Memphis schools are seeking help from the district after a rise in crime on school grounds.

Just off Elvis Presley Boulevard in South Memphis are two historic schools, Hamilton High School and Hamilton K through 8.

Both have recently become victims of the rise of violence and crime in the Mid-South.

One Hamilton employee, who did not want to disclose which school they are employed at, said, “When it deals with violence on campus, you know, we have security measures put in place, [but] sometimes I don’t know if that’s enough.”

The most recent event was Monday.

Memphis Police confirmed that between the two campuses, 18 cars were broken into, but could not confirm if valuables were stolen.

The employee says that after school, the faculty found “a parking lot full of glass.”

Several cars had at least one smashed window.

When the administration reached out to Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) for help, they were told that the district was stretched too thin to provide active support in monitoring lots.

This has caused employees of these schools to question if the district truly cares.

“It seems like their hands are tied,” the employee said. “I don’t know if they’re, if they’re really concerned about it or not. But the feeling is, we’re not getting much support.”

But this isn’t the first crime these campuses have seen in recent weeks.

On March 23, Hamilton High School’s principal sent out an email with details about gunfire on campus after a former student got into a fight with a group of current students after school.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Employees are saying that they are starting to lose hope that they are truly making a difference.

“It’s disappointing, because the conversations that you have with them prior to these incidents, it feels like you’re reaching them,” the employee said. “But then you see this type of behavior. It feels like you’re not. It kind of feels like I’m failing them in some instances. You know, I know I’m not their parent. But I do spend a lot of time with them, and I understand they’re our future, so I want them to be the best for them.”

Action News 5 reached out to MSCS for a status update on plans to strengthen security at campuses across the district but has not heard back.

