Dry and mild for now, but clouds and rain chances will soon increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure over West Tennessee is keeping great spring weather in place across the Mid-South, but it will soon move out allowing a low pressure system in the Gulf to move north bringing clouds and showers into the area before the week is over.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

