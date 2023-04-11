Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Dry and mild for now, but clouds and rain chances will soon increase

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure over West Tennessee is keeping great spring weather in place across the Mid-South, but it will soon move out allowing a low pressure system in the Gulf to move north bringing clouds and showers into the area before the week is over.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day and evening along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy each day with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested
Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California
Terrion Fennell, 19
City Watch canceled for abducted 19-year-old

Latest News

Employees of historic Memphis schools seek help from MSCS after rise in crime on campuses
Employees of historic Memphis schools seek help from MSCS after rise in crime on campuses
Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Showboats cheerleaders finishing preps for opening of season
Showboats cheerleaders finishing preps for opening of season
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 11, 2023