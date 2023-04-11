Covington plant permanently closes after tornado damage; 197 workers displaced

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Delfield Company, LLC in Covington has filed an official WARN Notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development notifying the agency of a permanent closure on April 6, 2023.

The total number of affected workers is 197.

This layoff is “a direct result of a storm and what are believed to be one or more tornados, our facility is damaged to the extent that we cannot continue operations at this time.”

The company notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit on April 6, 2023.

The employees at the facility are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement.

The Greater Memphis Local Workforce Development Area rapid response team, employed by Workforce Midsouth, has been notified to coordinate services with the employer and affected employees.

The Greater Memphis Local Workforce Development Board will be responsible for the oversight of the continued follow-up of Rapid Response and Dislocated Worker services associated with this event.

Those who need additional information or have questions are asked to please contact the Dislocated Worker Unit at (615) 253-6355.

