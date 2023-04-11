Cossitt Library reopens after 5 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cossitt Library in Downtown Memphis reopened its doors Tuesday after five years.

The reopening comes after a nearly-$7 million renovation.

The library now holds over 10,000 books, has a performance space and digital studios for podcasts.

The library’s senior manager says the new spaces serve as a vital asset in the community to help people thrive.

“They create a lifestyle that they can grow and thrive in,” Brian Lyles said.

The Cossitt Library was the city’s first library, established in the late 19th century.

The library originally closed in 2018 for renovations. Work was just getting off the ground in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, stalling things.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.