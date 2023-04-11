Arkansas State athletics completes Wynne tornado relief drive, delivers donations
Arkansas State Athletics delivered a stocked equipment truck full of supplies for the Wynne community Monday morning.
Members of the community stopped by Tomlinson Stadium over the weekend to donate supplies and 20 members of A-State Athletics, including four different athletic programs (men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and football) helped unload and organize supplies along with filling other orders and loading out supplies in the community.
Donated supplies included:
- Cases of drinks (bottled water/sports drinks)
- Toiletries for personal use (toilet paper, new towels, soap, shampoo, personal hygiene supplies)
- Cleaning supplies (wipes, garbage bags)
- Laundry supplies (detergent, fabric softener)
- Children’s items (diapers, wipes)
- Bedding supplies (blankets, sheets, pillows, air mattresses)
- Medical supplies (basic medicines, bandages, first aid kits)
“[I] appreciate our student-athletes and staff for making the trip to Wynne today to unload the truck,” Vice Chancellor of Collegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton said in a Tweet. “Thanks as well to those who generously donated supplies to assist with tornado relief efforts.”
