Arkansas State athletics completes Wynne tornado relief drive, delivers donations

Arkansas State Athletics delivered a stocked equipment truck full of supplies for the Wynne community Monday morning.

Members of the community stopped by Tomlinson Stadium over the weekend to donate supplies and 20 members of A-State Athletics, including four different athletic programs (men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and football) helped unload and organize supplies along with filling other orders and loading out supplies in the community.

Thanks to the generosity of many, we were able to deliver a trailerful of relief supplies to Wynne today, as well as spend some time helping those who are spearheading the effort to help so many.



"The City With a Smile" keeps showing us why we are #ArkansasStrong! #WolvesUp pic.twitter.com/fvBJHk3LOm — Arkansas State Red Wolves Athletics (@AStateRedWolves) April 10, 2023

Donated supplies included:

Cases of drinks (bottled water/sports drinks)

Toiletries for personal use (toilet paper, new towels, soap, shampoo, personal hygiene supplies)

Cleaning supplies (wipes, garbage bags)

Laundry supplies (detergent, fabric softener)

Children’s items (diapers, wipes)

Bedding supplies (blankets, sheets, pillows, air mattresses)

Medical supplies (basic medicines, bandages, first aid kits)

“[I] appreciate our student-athletes and staff for making the trip to Wynne today to unload the truck,” Vice Chancellor of Collegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton said in a Tweet. “Thanks as well to those who generously donated supplies to assist with tornado relief efforts.”

𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑵𝑲 𝒀𝑶𝑼 𝑻𝑶 𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑾𝑯𝑶 𝑫𝑶𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑫🫶



We took a trip to Wynne, Arkansas to assist in the Donation Center with a FULL TRAILER OF SUPPLIES‼️🐺#ArkansasStrong 💪#WolvesUp x #ADifferentBreed pic.twitter.com/EIAMB0oE4T — Arkansas State Football (@AStateFB) April 10, 2023

