Bluff City Life
Allergies, cold, or sinus infection? Doctor explains how to tell the difference

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer colds, sinus infections, and allergies are going around right now, but how do you tell the difference?

Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Yang with Regional One Health joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to explain how to identify if you have a cold, sinus infection, or just dealing with allergies.

Dr. Yang also shared home remedies to help ease the symptoms and when you should see a doctor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

