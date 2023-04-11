Allergies, cold, or sinus infection? Doctor explains how to tell the difference

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer colds, sinus infections, and allergies are going around right now, but how do you tell the difference?

Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Yang with Regional One Health joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to explain how to identify if you have a cold, sinus infection, or just dealing with allergies.

Dr. Yang also shared home remedies to help ease the symptoms and when you should see a doctor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.