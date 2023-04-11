Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

3 suspects wanted for shooting man, physically assaulting woman

The three suspects wanted for shooting a man and physically assaulting a woman.
The three suspects wanted for shooting a man and physically assaulting a woman.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted for shooting a man and physically assaulting a woman on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded at 12:54 a.m. to North Watkins where the man had been shot and the woman was assaulted after a confrontation.

The man was hospitalized due to his injuries while the woman received medical attention on the scene.

The first suspect was dressed in all black with white lettering and a black hat.

Police say the second suspect was dressed in all black with yellow writing and designs on the front and back of a black hoodie.

There was also a third suspect who was a security guard and dressed in all black.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Family robbed at gunpoint inside their home
Family robbed at gunpoint inside home, man arrested
Police say one person is dead after a Woodland wreck where a teen stole his family's SUV.
Police: 1 killed after boy, 13, crashes car in California
Terrion Fennell, 19
City Watch issued for abducted 19-year-old

Latest News

FEMA
Tenn. homeowners, renters can apply for FEMA assistance following tornado
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns