3 suspects wanted for shooting man, physically assaulting woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three suspects are wanted for shooting a man and physically assaulting a woman on Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded at 12:54 a.m. to North Watkins where the man had been shot and the woman was assaulted after a confrontation.

The man was hospitalized due to his injuries while the woman received medical attention on the scene.

The first suspect was dressed in all black with white lettering and a black hat.

Police say the second suspect was dressed in all black with yellow writing and designs on the front and back of a black hoodie.

There was also a third suspect who was a security guard and dressed in all black.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

