1 dead; 2 children, adult critically injured in Whitehaven crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children and an adult were critically injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

A female victim also died at the scene.

The crash happened at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive near 3:15 p.m.

The two children and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Please avoid the area while first responders work to clear the crash.

