1 dead; 2 children, adult critically injured in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children and an adult were critically injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

A female victim also died at the scene.

The crash happened at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive near 3:15 p.m.

The two children and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Please avoid the area while first responders work to clear the crash.

