Your First Alert to a somewhat typical week of spring in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine and mild temperatures start the week with more to come, but clouds will increase before the week is over bringing a chance of showers and the potential for weekend thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 50.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures again in the mid 70s along with lows in the lower 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

