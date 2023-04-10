Advertise with Us
LIVE: Tennesseans rallying to reinstate expelled lawmaker Monday

Metro Council is scheduled to vote on former State Rep. Justin Jones’ House seat on Monday.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rally and march will take place Monday in Nashville in support of reinstating one of the expelled Tennessee lawmakers.

Some Tennesseans plan to rally at the Metro Nashville Courthouse and march to the State Capitol in support of former State Representative Justin Jones and the other members of the “Tennessee Three.”

The rally will begin at 3:30 p.m. at the courthouse before the planned 4:30 p.m. Nashville Metro Council session to vote on whether to reinstate or replace Jones’ House seat. A simple majority vote is needed to send him back to his seat.

Expelled Tennessee lawmakers both seeking seats again
Metro Council to vote on expelled representative’s House seat

Ahead of the session, 23 of the 40 Metro Council members tweeted they plan on voting to reinstate Jones.

A protest by hundreds of Nashville students and activists demanding stricter gun laws on March 30 took a turn when three Tennessee State Representatives jumped in.

Former Rep. Justin Pearson, former Rep. Jones and Rep. Gloria Johnson interrupted the House agenda and began chanting with the crowd in the balcony from the floor. Jones used a bullhorn to lead the cries of protest.

Pearson, Jones, and Johnson all defended their actions, saying they demanded action to help prevent more mass shootings. Some Republican lawmakers maintain the trio broke House rules and deserved to be punished.

