Stax Museum to celebrate 20th anniversary with inaugural fundraising gala

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The inaugural Night Train Gala is now the Soulsville Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.

The event is scheduled for April 29, in celebration of the Stax Museum of American Soul Music’s 20th anniversary.

The Night Train Gala is fashioned to replace the foundation’s annual Staxtacular event hosted by the Memphis Grizzlies, which raised over $1 million over 10 years.

Night Train is a lavish party reminiscent of the days when the main means of travel was by rail and Pullman Porters traveled with Black Americans from coast to coast, often for music events.

A celebration of African American music and culture, it will feature the Stax Museum filled with live music, a silent auction, fantastic cuisine, cocktails, dancing, DJs, and more, all in Stax’s newly renovated lobby, gift shop, and mid-century modern lounge, as well as Studio A, Isaac Hayes’ gold-trimmed Cadillac exhibit, theater, and other spaces.

“We are going to pay homage to the artists of Stax Records through the evolution of Black American music,” said Soulsville President & CEO Pat Mitchell Worley. “Without the Stax Artists and their contributions to the music world, the Soulsville Foundation wouldn’t exist. We wouldn’t have been able to educate and mentor the thousands of young people we have. This is going to be an inaugural party to show off our new renovations, exhibit upgrades, our Stax Music Academy alumni, and much more.”

The Night Train gala will take place Saturday, April 29, from 7 p.m. until midnight at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music located at 926 E. McLemore Ave.

Tickets are $200 per person.

To purchase tickets to Night Train, please click here.

